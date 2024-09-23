Tolerance.ca
China: Free Uyghur Economist Ilham Tohti From Life Sentence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Economist Ilham Tohti, from China's predominantly Muslim Xinjiang region, speaks to students at the Central Nationalities University in Beijing, China, December 1, 2009. © 2009 Elizabeth Dalziel/AP Photo (New York) – The Chinese government should quash the conviction and release Ilham Tohti, the prominent Uyghur economist and government critic, on the 10th anniversary of his sentencing, Human Rights Watch said today.In 2014, the Xinjiang People’s High Court convicted Professor Tohti on politically motivated charges…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
