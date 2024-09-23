Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gangs'stories: Marwan, or how to find redemption in Cape Town

By Steffen Bo Jensen, Professor, Department of Politics and Society, Aalborg University
For the past five years, the GANGS project, a European Research Council-funded project led by Dennis Rodgers, has been studying global gang dynamics in a comparative perspective. When understood in a nuanced manner that goes beyond the usual stereotypes and Manichean representations, gangs and gangsters…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate change is a pollution problem, and countries know how to deal with pollution threats – think DDT and acid rain
~ Beyond the ivory tower: universities need to prioritise the entrepreneurial mindset, not just new ideas
~ Can you trust companies that say their plastic products are recyclable? US regulators may crack down on deceptive claims
~ After recent attacks, the Hezbollah-Israel confrontation could become more intense
~ The internet can be toxic. But there are also online oases where mutual care flourishes
~ In Slick, Royce Kurmelovs exposes just how long, and hard, the fossil fuel industry has worked to advance its interests
~ In the rare event of a vaccine injury, Australians should be compensated
~ The power of nostalgia: why it’s healthy for you to keep returning to your favourite TV series
~ Politicians know defamation laws can silence women, but they won’t do anything about it
~ Scientists discover heat-tolerant corals hidden in plain sight. Could it help protect the Great Barrier Reef?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS