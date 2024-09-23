Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘Breakthrough discovery’: Indigenous Rangers in outback WA find up to 50 night parrots – one of Australia’s most elusive birds

By Rachel Paltridge, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, ecology, The University of Western Australia
Clifford Sunfly, Ngururrpa Ranger, Indigenous Knowledge
Nicholas Leseberg, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
In arid inland Australia lives one of Australia’s rarest birds: the night parrot. Missing for more than a century, a live population was rediscovered in 2013. But the species remains elusive.

Until recently, Australia’s known night parrot population numbered in the tens of birds, scattered across desert in Queensland and Western Australia.

But our research team – consisting of Indigenous rangers and scientists – has made a breakthrough discovery. We’ve detected the largest known night parrot population in the world: perhaps as many as 50, living in WA’s Great Sandy Desert,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
