Tablet use by young children is linked with more outbursts of anger and frustration
By Caroline Fitzpatrick, Canada Research Chair in Digital Media Use by Children and Its Implications for Promoting Togetherness: An Ecosystemic Approach, Université de Sherbrooke
Fabricio De Andrade Rocha, Postdoctoral fellow, Group for Research and Intervention on Children's Social Adjustment, Université de Sherbrooke
Gabrielle Garon-Carrier, Professor, département de psychoéducation, Université de Sherbrooke
Using screen media as a calming tool to help manage young children’s emotional outbursts may be an effective short-term solution, but is likely to backfire in the long run.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, September 22, 2024