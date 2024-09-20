Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who is Iron Biby, the athlete making Burkina Faso proud?

By Jean-Christophe Brunet
In the sporting world, weightlifting has earned Burkina Faso recognition as the only African country with a world champion in the discipline: Iron Biby.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Fear of war’ causing speech problems in Gaza
~ UN: World Leaders Should Act to End Rights Crises
~ Africa’s triumphs and trials at the 2024 Paralympic Games
~ Why can’t it always be summer? It’s all about the Earth’s tilt
~ ‘Pig butchering’ fraud: the link between modern slavery, torture and online crime
~ Cyborg: A Documentary – new film about first upgraded human asks whether we should just because we can
~ Women in India face daily threat of sexual violence – more needs to be done to break the cycle
~ Calisthenics: five ways this bodyweight workout can benefit your fitness
~ Trump survived another apparent assassination attempt – but it won’t have the same positive effect on his polling
~ Why has there been a sharp rise in health-related benefits claims in Britain but not in similar countries? Expert Q&A
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter