Labour is meeting for its first conference in government for over a decade – but will the faithful still be in the mood for a party?

By Jonathan Tonge, Professor of Politics, University of Liverpool
The Labour party is gathering in Liverpool for its first annual conference in government for 15 years.

The party faithful ought to make the most of the occasion. This will be Labour’s 120th annual conference, taking place in the centenary year of the party’s first ever such gathering as a governing party.

A Labour conference for a Labour government is quite rare. Only 33 of 120 such meetings have been staged with the party in power (emergency coalitions apart) and a mere 28 with Labour enjoying an overall majority in the House of Commons. Most Labour conferences have involved…The Conversation


