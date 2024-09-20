Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gentrification isn’t inevitable − it can hinge on how residents view their neighborhood

By Elizabeth Korver-Glenn, Assistant Professor of Sociology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Sarah Mayorga, Professor of Sociology, Brandeis University
A case study of a mainly Latino neighborhood in Houston shows that when residents value a neighborhood as it is, they can forestall large-scale redevelopment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
