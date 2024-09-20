Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Protect Women and Girls in DR Congo’s Prisons

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police vehicles outside the Makala Central prison in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, after an attempted jailbreak left many people dead, September 3, 2024. © 2024 Samy Ntumba Shambuyi/AP Photo A September 9 internal report by the United Nations Population Fund, the UN agency tasked with improving reproductive and maternal health, found that 268 out of the 348 women held in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Makala prison – nearly 80 percent – were victims of rape and other sexual violence when an attempted prison break earlier this month turned…


© Human Rights Watch -
