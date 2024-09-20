Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK Government Should End Cruel ‘Two-Child Limit’ Now

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children play in a park on a housing estate in Redcar, Teesside, May 17, 2023. © 2023 Joanne Coates/Bloomberg via Getty Images The United Kingdom Labour Party is about to meet for its annual conference. Now that Labour is in government, with their leader Keir Starmer as prime minister, it should act to strengthen social security, and tackle poverty and inequality. The first concrete step should be immediately ending the cruel “two-child limit” policy.The “two-child limit” is an arbitrary social security policy introduced by the Conservative government in 2017, in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
