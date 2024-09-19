Prioritizing entertainment over substance is a dangerous trend in modern political reporting
By Robert Marinov, PhD Candidate in Communication, Concordia University
Paul Saurette, Full Professor, School of Political Studies, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
New research has found there is a concerning trend in Canadian political discourse: the tendency to treat politics as little more than sensational entertainment.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 19, 2024