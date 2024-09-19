Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pager and walkie-talkie attacks on Hezbollah look like war crimes – international legal expert

By Giacomo Biggio, Lecturer in Law, University of Bristol Law School, University of Bristol
Tensions in the Middle East have reached a new high after thousands of pagers and radios used by members of Hezbollah exploded across various cities in Lebanon and Syria over September 17 and 18. The attacks – which have widely been attributed to Israel, which has not commented – have resulted in at least 30 people killed and more than 3,000 wounded.

Many analysts and politicians are now speculating that the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Astronomers can’t agree on how fast the universe is expanding. New approaches are aiming to break the impasse
~ A new blue carbon map of the UK gives mud new meaning
~ The EU’s latest proposal to save its economy aims to avoid a ‘slow agony’ – but it lacks bold ideas
~ 50 years after the first procedure, Tommy John surgery is more common than ever − especially for young athletes
~ Collaboratively imagining the future can bring people closer together in the present
~ TRUTH in Labeling Act would heighten the warning for shoppers looking to cut sugar, salt and saturated fat intake
~ You want to vote in the 2024 election − here is how to make sure that your voice is heard
~ How Israel’s Netanyahu survives in his job
~ Why the cost of water for poor Black Detroit voters may be key to Kamala Harris winning – or losing – Michigan
~ Invasive caterpillars can make aspen forests more toxic for native insects – a team of ecologists explains how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter