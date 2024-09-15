Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

High-speed rail plans may finally end Australia’s 40-year wait to get on board

By Philip Laird, Honorary Principal Fellow, University of Wollongong
The High Speed Rail Authority has publicly outlined plans that allow for some optimism that Australia could have these trains in the late 2030s.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
