Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Panel Affirms Human Rights in Mining for Renewables

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A copper-cobalt artisanal mine near the town of Kolwezi, in southeast Democratic Republic of the Congo, June 20, 2023. © 2023 Arlette Bashizi/For The Washington Post via Getty Images A United Nations panel issued guiding principles today making clear that the pursuit of minerals needed to transition from fossil fuels needs to safeguard human rights, justice, and equity.The Guiding Principles on Critical Energy Transition Minerals arrive at a crucial moment. Around the globe, governments and companies from industrialized countries are competing for “critical”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wind powers a record summer for renewable energy in Britain
~ A new fentanyl vaccine looks promising – but treating drug addiction needs a more complex approach
~ V&A Kimono exhibition: charting evolution of garment that has influenced art, fashion and film
~ We gathered centuries-old written records to show the seas around Wales once teemed with life
~ Michel Barner: how Mr Brexit rose from the ashes of Emmanuel Macron’s fire to become French prime minister
~ What the Grenfell report gets wrong – structural racism is evident in access to safe social housing
~ There are 13 million women ‘missing’ in Gulf states – here’s why it is holding their economies back
~ Plants can grow in near-darkness, new research shows – here are three promising benefits
~ A mild concussion from amateur sports might not cause cognitive decline – but repeated injuries can
~ Why we haven’t evolved better knees – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter