Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the United Nations’ Pact for the Future could help heal a fractured world

By Bonny Ibhawoh, Professor of History and Global Human Rights, McMaster University
The UN’s Pact for the Future is a sweeping document aimed at guiding international action to resolve current crises and shift its focus to the future.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
