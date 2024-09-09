Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A train crash 150 years ago is helping to bring the forgotten deaths of rail workers into the spotlight

By Mike Esbester, Principal Lecturer, Subject Area Lead in History, University of Portsmouth
At 9.45pm on September 10 1874, two trains collided head-on at the village of Thorpe St Andrew, two miles east of Norwich. According to a press report of the time, a “ghastly pyramid formed of hissing locomotives, shattered carriages and moaning, in some cases dying, passengers”. Twenty-five people died and 75 were injured.

The disaster was big news. There was huge public interest, and the press followed the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
