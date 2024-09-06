Tolerance.ca
Black church leaders brought religion to politics in the ‘60s – but it was dramatically different from today’s white Christian nationalism

By Tobin Miller Shearer, Professor of History and African-American Studies, University of Montana
In 1966, the assertion of Black power was grounded in an appeal to the founding principles of the United States. Black church leaders called for healing internal divisions through engagement.The Conversation


