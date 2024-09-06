Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Opera Eucalyptus is a lush adaptation of Murray Bail’s novel – with a modern twist

By Moya Costello, Adjunct Lecturer, Southern Cross University
My first curiosities about the new opera Eucalyptus, an adaptation of Murray Bail’s multi-award-winning 1998 novel, were regarding how Ellen and the many stories told to her by her ultimately successful suitor would be portrayed.

Would Ellen be a victim of the plans of men, or would she forge her own path, as she does in the novel? Overall, I was relieved the opera remained largely faithful to Bail’s novel by recognising and respecting its various narrative pleasures.

Bail’s story centres…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Steve Biko, the South African struggle hero who was prepared to sacrifice his life for black liberation
~ View from The Hill: What if Bill Shorten had become PM in 2019?
~ Kamala Harris’ purported ancestry highlights complicated backstory of Irish identity and enslavement
~ New measurements reveal the enormous halos that shroud all galaxies in the universe
~ Saudi Arabia: Authorities hosting Internet Governance Forum while imprisoning online critics exposes deep hypocrisy
~ Nigeria: Protesters Charged with Treason
~ New government funding for family violence is unprecedented, but it can’t afford to wait
~ Our cities are losing the small, colourful songbirds that give us the most joy
~ Bill Shorten’s greatest legacy is the NDIS. It transformed the lives of people like me with disability
~ The government says more people need to use AI. Here’s why that’s wrong
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter