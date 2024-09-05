Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Deadly Russian Attacks on Lviv’s Historic District

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lyceum No. 5 on Kokorudza Street in Lviv, Ukraine, damaged during a Russian air attack on September 4, 2024. © 2024 Lviv City Council/https://city-adm.lviv.ua In Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, today is a day of mourning.On September 4 at about 6 a.m., Russian air attacks struck the city’s historic district, killing civilians and damaging civilian buildings and infrastructure.Seven people were killed, Lviv Mayor Andryi Sadovyi reported on Telegram, including four members of the same family: a 43-year-old mother and her three daughters, ages 7, 18, and 21. Only their…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
