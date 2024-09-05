Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new study has linked traffic noise and pollution to infertility - but the effects differed for men and women

By Amy L. Winship, Group Leader and Senior Research Fellow, Anatomy and Developmental Biology, Monash University
Mark Green, Merck Serono Senior Lecturer in Reproductive Biology, The University of Melbourne
The large-scale study linked exposure to air pollution with a higher infertility risk in men, while traffic noise affected women.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Australia’s new AI ‘guardrails’ can clean up the messy market for artificial intelligence
~ If robots could lie, would we be okay with it? A new study throws up intriguing results
~ With pope’s visit, Timor-Leste must shine a light on its democratic ideals – not intolerance for dissent
~ How to get the housing we need: healthy, affordable and resilient to climate change
~ Conservative governments protect more land while socialists and nationalists threaten more species
~ What does the end of the Liberal-NDP agreement mean for Canadians?
~ Winx smashed racing records. A new documentary tells her story on and off the track
~ Meta has a new plan to keep kids safe online, but it’s a missed opportunity for tech giants to work together
~ Are the far-left and far-right merging together? That’s what the ‘horseshoe theory’ of politics says, but it’s wrong
~ Back in the USSR? Malcolm Knox’s dark comedy leans into the ridiculous
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter