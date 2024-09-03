Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kamala Harris’ campaign has taken off, but Donald Trump still has one advantage – if he can rein himself in

By Lester Munson, Non-Resident Fellow, United States Studies Centre, University of Sydney
Despite Harris’ rise in the national and battleground state polls, Trump still leads her on several critical issues – immigration, the economy and inflation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Paying with your face: what will convince consumers to use facial recognition payment technology?
~ We asked Melburnians about shared e-scooters. Their responses point to alternatives to the city council’s ban
~ From Queer PowerPoint to sonic immersion: highlights from Melbourne’s experimental arts festival Now or Never
~ City light pollution is shrinking spiders’ brains
~ Pope Francis Visits Indonesia Amid Rising Religious Intolerance
~ Georgian Dream Party vows to ban opposition if they win parliamentary majority
~ Thinking of trying a new diet? 4 questions to ask yourself before you do
~ RFK Jr’s animal antics are bizarre – but his treatment of women, along with a litany of Kennedy men, is far more disturbing
~ Japan’s #MeToo, ominous guinea fowls and a grandma out for revenge: top 5 picks from the Melbourne International Film Festival
~ JD Vance got ‘single cat women’ all wrong. Our research shows they wouldn’t vote for him anyway
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter