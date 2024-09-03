Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK suspends 30 arms export licences to Israel – but it won’t change much in the war in Gaza

By Julie M. Norman, Senior Associate Fellow on the Middle East at RUSI; Associate Professor in Politics & International Relations, Deputy Director of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
The UK has suspended 30 arms export licences to Israel from a total of about 350. The decision came after a review by the new Labour government found that there was a “clear risk” the arms could be used in serious violations of international humanitarian law in the war in Gaza.

The suspensions mark a notable – if only modest – policy shift from the previous government. But they won’t change much in Gaza, where…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
