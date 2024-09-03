Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Chip that steers terahertz beams sets stage for ultrafast internet of the future

By Ranjan Singh, Professor of Electrical Engineering, University of Notre Dame
As more internet devices run increasingly data-heavy apps, there’s a squeeze on the wireless spectrum. High-frequency terahertz waves could ease the crunch with the help of chips that control the beams.The Conversation


~ Many asylum seekers are persecuted for what they believe in – but what about those who don’t believe?
~ How did polio reemerge in Gaza after a quarter of a century? Q&A with a virologist
~ What fur development can tell us about our ancient ancestors
~ ‘No-fault evictions’ to be banned in England – but it won’t solve private renters’ problems
~ Israeli incursions into the West Bank risk fuelling Palestinian resistance rather than quelling it
~ Why Scotland must play like ‘poet warriors’ to make an impact at the football World Cup qualifiers
~ PCBs: these toxic pollutants were banned decades ago but still pose a huge threat
~ UK suspends 30 arms export licences to Israel – but it won’t change much in the war in Gaza
~ How one 83-year-old fell into a fraudster’s fear bubble – and how gift cards played a key role
~ In the face of DEI backlash, belonging plays a key role to future success
