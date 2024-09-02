Gaza: polio vaccination drive faces hurdles despite a pause in the conflict
By Sarah Schiffling, Deputy Director of the HUMLOG (Humanitarian Logistics and Supply Chain Management Research) Institute, Hanken School of Economics
Liz Breen, Director of the Digital Health Enterprise Zone (DHEZ), University of Bradford, Professor of Health Service Operations, University of Bradford
A large polio vaccination campaign started in war-torn Gaza on Sunday, September 1. The initiative, which is being led by the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to reach over 640,000 children under the age of ten.
To facilitate the vaccinations, Israel has agreed to pause its military operations…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 2nd 2024