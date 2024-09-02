Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: polio vaccination drive faces hurdles despite a pause in the conflict

By Sarah Schiffling, Deputy Director of the HUMLOG (Humanitarian Logistics and Supply Chain Management Research) Institute, Hanken School of Economics
Liz Breen, Director of the Digital Health Enterprise Zone (DHEZ), University of Bradford, Professor of Health Service Operations, University of Bradford
A large polio vaccination campaign started in war-torn Gaza on Sunday, September 1. The initiative, which is being led by the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to reach over 640,000 children under the age of ten.

To facilitate the vaccinations, Israel has agreed to pause its military operationsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s interests in Africa are being shaped by the race for renewable energy
~ ‘Tadpole water’ might sound gross – but it could be surprisingly good for your health
~ Enjoyed Butter by Asako Yuzuki? Here are four more Japanese writers that explore misogyny through food
~ I’ve read hundreds of diary entries to quantify the restorative power of Scotland’s lochs and rivers
~ Is there such a thing as an objectively beautiful building? Here’s the science
~ Why has COVID been so much worse this summer? The health belief model has the answer
~ Educational apps for children: What parents and educators should look for and ignore
~ Why a Kamala Harris presidency wouldn’t necessarily be good news for Canada
~ FreeTheFive Blog: Gildo
~ New Russian-style law censors mentioning LGBTQ+ in the Bulgarian school system
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter