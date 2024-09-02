Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

North Korean Olympian Selfies Spotlight Rights Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image South Korea's Lim Jong-hoon, right, takes a selfie with other table tennis Olympians, including North Korea's Ri Jong Sik, left, and Kim Kum, second left, during the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, July 30, 2024. © 2024 Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo North Korean athletes who took selfies with their South Korean and Chinese counterparts at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games are reportedly facing intense scrutiny and possible punishment upon their return home. In North Korea, even an innocent selfie can have stark implications, given the government’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
