Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mongolia: Arrest Putin

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Permanent premises of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands.  © 2019 Peter Dejong/AP Mongolia should deny entry to Russian President Vladimir Putin or arrest him if he enters the country. The Kremlin announced that Putin is planning to travel to Mongolia on September 3, 2024, following an invitation by Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh to attend a military anniversary event.President Putin has been wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) since March 17, 2023, when the court’s judges issued arrest warrants against…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
