Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Plans for Harmful Coal Expansion

By Human Rights Watch
  Click to expand Image Entrance to Çoğulhan village, located 500 meters from Afşin Elbistan, a coal power plant, Afşin, Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye. © 2024 Katharina Rall/Human Rights Watch (Istanbul) – Türkiye’s Environment Ministry should not approve the planned addition of two more units at Afşin-Elbistan coal power plant A in the southeastern  Kahramanmaraş province in view of the serious harm the plant has caused the surrounding community, Human Rights Watch said today.Human Rights Watch research found that air pollution levels near plant A – and the later built…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Steve Silberman, who changed autistic lives with Neurotribes, has died. He captured ‘a civil rights movement being born’
~ Worried about your trees after the windstorms? Here are 7 signs you might be at risk
~ After working for the RBA for 30 years, here’s how I’d make it more accountable
~ Is still water better for you than sparkling water?
~ EU Should Support Human Rights Progress in Bangladesh
~ ‘Room for everyone’: how Kīngi Tūheitia’s message of unity offered an alternative to divisive Treaty politics
~ Truth telling or economic development? To deliver for Indigenous people, the government must do both
~ What a ‘forgotten’ Torres Strait Island Paralympian teaches us about representation, achievement and history
~ Newspoll remains tied at 50–50, but Albanese’s net approval slumps
~ North Korean Olympian Selfies Spotlight Rights Crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter