The real issue at the heart of Canada’s meat processing industry isn’t labour shortages — it’s low wages
By Bronwyn Bragg, Assistant Professor, Department of Geography & Environment, University of Lethbridge
M Jennifer Hyndman, Professor, Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change, York University, Canada
Canada’s beef processing sector heavily depends on low-wage immigrant and temporary migrant workers, exploiting them to sustain a workforce that is less likely to push for better working conditions.
- Friday, August 30, 2024