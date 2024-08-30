Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mexican State Approves Six-Week Abortion Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People protest in favor of access to abortion in Mexico, September 29, 2020. © 2020 Cover Images/AP Photo This week, Mexico’s Aguascalientes state took an alarming step backwards on access to abortion in violation of Mexico’s legal obligations.One year ago, in August 2023, Mexico’s Supreme Court ordered the decriminalization of abortion in Aguascalientes, after five civil society organizations – GIRE, CECADEC, Cultivando Género, Morras Help Morras, and TERFU A.C. – challenged the abortion prohibition in the state’s criminal code. In accordance with the ruling,…


© Human Rights Watch -
