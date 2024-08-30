Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Healthy soils are good for your gut, brain and wellbeing – here’s why

By Jose David Henao Casas, Postdoctoral Researcher, Water and Climate Risk Department of the Institute for Environmental Studies, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
Often overlooked, soil is one of our planet’s largest living ecosystems and the foundation of our lives. It provides 95% of our food, supports global biodiversity and helps balance the climate by storing atmospheric carbon.

Soil is also a huge source of raw materials, from iron…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
