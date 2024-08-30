Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DEI policies work best when they are designed to include everyone and are backed by evidence

By Henry Tran, Associate Professor of Education Leadership, University of South Carolina
As the U.S. becomes increasingly polarized, diversity, equity and inclusion – also known as DEI – efforts have been touted as a way to bridge social divides and promote a sense of belonging for everyone, especially for those who have been traditionally excluded or marginalized.

But in recent years, a backlash has set in, with many institutions defunding…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
