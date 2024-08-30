Tolerance.ca
COVID-19, flu and RSV shots − an epidemiologist explains why all three matter this fall

By Annette Regan, Associate Professor of Epidemiology, University of San Francisco
The Food and Drug Administration approved and granted emergency use authorization on Aug. 22, 2024, for the newest, updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quickly endorsed the new shot to protect against severe illness.

© The Conversation -
