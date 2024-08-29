Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

2 solar probes are helping researchers understand what phenomenon powers the solar wind

By Yeimy J. Rivera, Researcher in Astrophysics, Smithsonian Institution
Michael L. Stevens, Researcher in Astrophysics, Smithsonian Institution
Samuel Badman, Researcher in Astrophysics, Smithsonian Institution
For years, researchers have wondered what energy source allows the solar wind − a projection of charged particles from the Sun − to rush by at hundreds of miles a second.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
