Sudan: Warring Parties Execute Detainees, Mutilate Bodies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Still image from a video posted to social media showing Sudanese Armed Forces soldiers setting the bodies of persons they have apparently executed, on fire. ©  User via X, 2024 (Nairobi) – The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and affiliated fighters have summarily executed, tortured, and ill-treated people in their custody, and mutilated dead bodies, Human Rights Watch said today.Leaders of both forces should privately and publicly order an immediate halt to these abuses and carry out effective investigations. They should cooperate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
