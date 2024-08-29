Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meet the Mexican women searching for their loved ones

By Amnesty International
Background information The case of the collective Hasta Encontrarte is an example of the experience of thousands of women searchers in the Americas. In the continent, the role of women in guaranteeing the rights of the disappeared has been crucial and inspiring. Their leading role can be observed from Canada to Patagonia. However, the search […] The post Meet the Mexican women searching for their loved ones appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ I’m an expert in Ancient Greece – Netflix’s Kaos is the cleverest retelling of Greek mythology I’ve ever seen
~ How drone attacks are changing the rules and the costs of the Ukraine war
~ Geoengineering: the scientists who argue modifying the climate could buy the world time – podcast
~ Mpox vaccines: where they come from and what stands in the way of distributing them in Africa
~ Grattan on Friday: have we heard the CFMEU’s last hurrah or seen the start of its trench warfare?
~ Hong Kong: Conviction of Stand News journalists another attack on press freedom
~ Lebanon: Nationwide Electricity Blackout
~ ‘Hot mic’ moment aside, the Albanese government’s Pacific policing deal is a masterstroke of diplomacy
~ Is chocolate milk a good recovery drink after a workout? A dietitian reviews the evidence
~ Romance fraud doesn’t only happen online – it can turn into real-world deception
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter