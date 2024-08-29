Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Americas: States must guarantee women’s right to search for missing and forcibly disappeared people without fear

By Amnesty International
To commemorate International Day of the Disappeared, today Amnesty International is launching the international campaign “Searching without Fear”, which recognizes the crucial work of women searchers in the Americas and urges states to protect and guarantee their rights as they search for their loved ones. While disappearances can occur for different reasons, it is states’ […] The post Americas: States must guarantee women’s right to search for missing and forcibly disappeared people without fear appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


