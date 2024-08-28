Nazi history, reality TV deception and the making of Apocalypse Now: what we’re streaming in September
By Phoebe Hart, Associate Professor, Film Screen & Animation, Queensland University of Technology
Cherine Fahd, Associate Head of School, School of Design, University of Technology Sydney
Erin Harrington, Senior Lecturer in English and Cultural Studies, University of Canterbury
Joy McEntee, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Department of English, Creative Writing and Film, University of Adelaide
Michelle Arrow, Professor of History, Macquarie University
Ready to catch the latest screen hits for September? This month brings a fresh batch of content, including some older documentaries now streaming thanks to DocPlay and the new National Film and Sound Archive Player.
The first of these, Hearts of Darkness, is a timely watch as we await Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming passion project, Megalopolis (and as Coppola continues to make headlines…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 28, 2024