Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Keir Starmer’s national security adviser controversy explained

By Christopher Featherstone, Associate Lecturer, Department of Politics, University of York
Prime minister Keir Starmer has courted controversy by deciding not to go ahead with the appointment of Gwyn Jenkins as the UK government’s national security adviser, the most senior position in national security.

Asked during a speech in Downing Street to comment on the move, Starmer refused, saying only that he was moving ahead with the appointment process.

Jenkins, formerly the vice-chief of the UK armed forces, was originally appointed by former prime minister Rishi Sunak in April…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
