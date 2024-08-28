Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: UN Needs to Address Crimes Against Humanity

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk speaks at the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, November 16, 2023. © 2023 Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP Photo (New York) – The Chinese government persists in committing crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang while denying repression there, Human Rights Watch said today.Ahead of the two-year anniversary on August 31, 2022, of the United Nations human rights office’s damning report on Xinjiang, the UN high commissioner for human rights and UN member…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Paris Olympics celebrated the gender-equal games. The picture isn’t so rosy for women Paralympians
~ To end chronic homelessness, we must stop evictions
~ Having it all is a myth: family and personal commitments are pushing women out of their own businesses
~ PNG has had a horror year of conflict – but peace rarely comes through the barrel of a gun
~ It wasn’t just race and politics that motivated Voice to Parliament ‘no’ voters. Here’s what we found when we dug deeper
~ Taliban’s Relentless Assault on Afghan Women’s Bodies, Autonomy
~ NZ energy crisis: electricity demand will jump as NZ decarbonises – can renewable generation keep up?
~ What is an Atlantic Niña? How La Niña’s smaller cousin could affect hurricane season
~ Paralympic classification isn’t just a way to organize sports – it also affects athletes’ experience
~ Fear, queer love and self-loathing: James Baldwin’s mid-century masterpiece, Giovanni’s Room
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter