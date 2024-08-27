Tolerance.ca
Ukraine war: away from the battlefield the diplomatic wrangling hots up with Modi visit to Kyiv

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Ukraine’s three-week incursion has been countered recently by an intensifying Russian drone campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure. Russian troops have also made steady gains in the battle for the strategic logistics…The Conversation


