From rhino horn snuff to pangolin livestock feed: we analysed half a century of patents to track the wildlife trade’s evolution
By Amy Hinsley, Senior Research Fellow, Oxford Martin Programme on the Illegal Wildlife Trade, University of Oxford
Susanne Masters, PhD Candidate, Institute of Biology, Leiden University
The bright blue blood of the horseshoe crab is used around the world to detect bacterial contamination in vaccines. Synonymous with luxury, sturgeon caviar has been patented as an antidote to impotency in China. Rhino horn is used in traditional Asian medicine to treat various ailments, and is also an ingredient in 50 different recipes for snuff.
Similarly, pangolin scales have been suggested as an ingredient in livestock feed, according…
- Tuesday, August 27, 2024