Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lives on the line in the Himalayan mountains

By Nepali Times
Glacial lake outbursts and debris flows will be more destructive and frequent in Nepal in the near future, highlighting the amplified risks of mountain living due to climate change.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Even after the government’s aviation crackdown, Australia will lag behind on flyers’ rights
~ Fish on Prozac: chemical residues in wastewater mess with bodies, behaviour and sperm
~ Could the Muswellbrook earthquakes be caused by coal mining? Geoscientists explain
~ ‘Let go dad, I’m gone’: a father charts the anguish of losing a son too young
~ Cameroon: ‘Disappeared’ Activist Resurfaces with Marks of Torture
~ Kazakhstan: Unjustified ‘Financing Terrorism’ Restrictions
~ Does Australia face a gas shortage? No – just Victoria, where empty wells meet a lack of planning
~ Bangladesh: Back UN Investigation into Grave Abuses
~ UN Report Details Sri Lanka’s Dire Rights Situation
~ Israel and Hezbollah step back from war, but for how long? All eyes are now on Iran’s next move
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter