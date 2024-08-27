Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: ‘Disappeared’ Activist Resurfaces with Marks of Torture

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ramon Cotta (right), born Yves Kibouy Bershu, and also known as Steve Akam, with his lawyer Hippolyte Tiakouang Meli, on August 20, 2024, in military court in Yaoundé, Cameroon. © 2024 Private (Nairobi) – Cameroon’s authorities and security forces forcibly disappeared Ramon Cotta, a social media activist, and apparently tortured him, Human Rights Watch said today. Cotta, born Yves Kibouy Bershu, has been living in Gabon for the past 10 years, where he also went by the name of Steve Akam. He is known for his TikTok videos in which he criticizes…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lives on the line in the Himalayan mountains
~ Even after the government’s aviation crackdown, Australia will lag behind on flyers’ rights
~ Fish on Prozac: chemical residues in wastewater mess with bodies, behaviour and sperm
~ Could the Muswellbrook earthquakes be caused by coal mining? Geoscientists explain
~ ‘Let go dad, I’m gone’: a father charts the anguish of losing a son too young
~ Kazakhstan: Unjustified ‘Financing Terrorism’ Restrictions
~ Does Australia face a gas shortage? No – just Victoria, where empty wells meet a lack of planning
~ Bangladesh: Back UN Investigation into Grave Abuses
~ UN Report Details Sri Lanka’s Dire Rights Situation
~ Israel and Hezbollah step back from war, but for how long? All eyes are now on Iran’s next move
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter