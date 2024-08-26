Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ mistletoes are parasites but not villains – they’re vital for birds and insects during winter

By Janice Lord, Associate Professor in Botany, University of Otago
James Crofts-Bennett, PhD candidate in Botany, University of Otago
The benefits of leafy mistletoes for wintering arthropods include shelter from extreme weather and hungry birds as well as a more humid microclimate to avoid desiccation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Citizens place blame on India as flash floods ravage Bangladesh
~ Is being vague a virtue? Why Kamala Harris is keeping her climate cards close
~ Beyond ‘one and done’: Achieving gender equity in the film industry depends on more than entry programs
~ The AUKUS submarine deal has been exposed as a monumental folly – is it time to abandon ship?
~ Global population growth is now slowing rapidly. Will a falling population be better for the environment?
~ How can you help your child tidy up their room (without having a massive fight every time)?
~ Women play a crucial role in agriculture – so why are they often locked out of owning land?
~ 85% of the matter in the universe is missing. But we’re getting closer to finding it
~ What is type 1.5 diabetes? It’s a bit like type 1 and a bit like type 2 – but it’s often misdiagnosed
~ Through the lens of Czech-British photographer Liba Taylor: The power of photography
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter