Nigeria has seen a lot of conflict over the years: resistance from minority groups is a strong driver

By Onyekachi E. Nnabuihe, Senior Lecturer, Department of Criminology, Security, Peace and Conflict Studies, Caleb University
Conflict and tension in Nigeria are not new. Ever since independence in 1960, there have been conflicts over natural resources and political agitations. The country has also experienced a civil war, the Nigerian-Biafran war, and the 12 June 1993 presidential election was annulled –…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
