Human Rights Observatory

I’m due for a cervical cancer screening. What can I expect? Can I do it myself? And what happened to Pap smears?

By Karen Canfell, Adjunct professor, cancer epidemiology, University of Sydney
Deborah Bateson, Professor of Practice, The Daffodil Centre, University of Sydney
Megan Smith, Principal Research Fellow, The Daffodil Centre, University of Sydney
If you’re aged 25 to 74, you might be due for a cervical cancer screening test. Here’s what to expect – and what’s changed in recent years.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
