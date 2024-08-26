Australians now have the right to disconnect – but how workplaces react will be crucial
By Emmanuel Josserand, Professor of Management, EMLV, Paris and Adjunct Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
Martijn Boersma, Associate Professor, University of Sydney Business School, University of Sydney
From today, Monday August 26, many employees in Australia get a new right, called the right to disconnect from work.
This entails the right to refuse to read or respond to work-related calls, texts and emails outside their working hours, unless that refusal is unreasonable.
The Fair Work Commission says what will matter is whether the refusal is unreasonable, rather than whether the attempted…
