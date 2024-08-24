Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mpox: African countries have beaten disease outbreaks before – here’s what it takes

By Oyewale Tomori, Fellow, Nigerian Academy of Science
African health workers have over 50 years of experience battling various outbreaks of yellow fever, Ebola, mpox and more recently COVID-19. This experience should be harnessed now.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
