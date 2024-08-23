‘Coconut farmers for Harris,’ influencers and vertical signs – Smithsonian curators’ encounters at the Democratic National Convention
By Claire Jerry, Political History Curator, Smithsonian Institution
Lisa Kathleen Graddy, Political History Curator, Smithsonian Institution
At the 2024 Democratic National Convention alongside politicians and delegates from across the country are political history curators from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, who are collecting what museum curators call “ephemera” – items that people wear, carry, hand out, display or otherwise use during the convention.
The Conversation U.S. politics editor Jeff Inglis spoke with Claire Jerry and Lisa…
- Friday, August 23, 2024