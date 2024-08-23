Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Court decision on Tak Bai protest lawsuit a crucial first step towards justice

By Amnesty International
Responding to today’s court ruling in support of a request from victims and their families to file a criminal lawsuit against officials allegedly responsible for the deadly dispersal of a protest in Tak Bai in 2004, Amnesty International’s Thailand Researcher Chanatip Tatiyakaroonwong said: “Today’s court decision is an important first step in delivering long overdue […] The post Thailand: Court decision on Tak Bai protest lawsuit a crucial first step towards justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia is running low on oral morphine. What does that mean for pain relief in palliative care?
~ Mpox cases in Australia are less severe than in Africa. Here’s what to know about the strain spreading here
~ What exactly are ‘forever chemicals’ – and can we move beyond them?
~ Explicit novel Icebreaker is under fire for its ‘misleading’ cover. A book designer explains – and reveals how covers work
~ Roxanne Tickle’s win in the federal court is a historic victory for transgender women
~ Here’s why more Australian scientists should team up with authors on books about animals
~ Cottage cheese is back and all over TikTok. Two dietitians explain why social media’s obsessed
~ In Myanmar’s brutal war, the military is weaponising sexual violence against women, children and LGBTQI+ people
~ NZ has opted out of an infant formula standard – the evidence says that’s a backward step
~ How and why did half-time oranges in junior sports become a tradition?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter