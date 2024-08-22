Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Journalists and social media users are key drivers behind product recall decisions

By Vivek Astvansh, Associate Professor of Quantitative Marketing and Analytics, McGill University
Both praise and criticism of product manufacturers have their place, and when used effectively, can drive companies to act more responsibly.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NZ has opted out of an infant formula standard – the evidence says that’s a backward step
~ How and why did half-time oranges in junior sports become a tradition?
~ Investigation reveals global fisheries are in far worse shape than we thought – and many have already collapsed
~ Myanmar: New Atrocities against Rohingya
~ Nepal: New transitional justice law aids wider search for truth
~ Hong Kong’s neon glow dims, symbolising the end of an era
~ What links aging and disease? A growing body of research says it’s a faulty metabolism
~ US is unlikely to stop giving military aid to Israel − because it benefits from it
~ Dua Lipa is a poet too – on National Poetry Day, let’s celebrate the power of words to move us
~ South Africa’s scarce water needs careful management – study finds smaller, local systems offer more benefits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter